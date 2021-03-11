3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TGOPY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

