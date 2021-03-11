43,000 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 204,649 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

