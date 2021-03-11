51,484 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

NYSE CADE opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

