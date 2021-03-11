5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.01

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.01 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 415050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNP. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$379.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

