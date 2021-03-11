$64.68 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post $64.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.33 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $70.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $252.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.17 million to $255.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $248.57 million, with estimates ranging from $234.65 million to $262.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CPSS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,467. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $210,502.80. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

