$67.84 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report sales of $67.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.48 million to $68.20 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $77.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.78 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $179.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

