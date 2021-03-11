$7.32 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.42. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $2.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $21.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.53 to $22.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $16.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

LH stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.29. 1,089,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,796. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.48 and its 200 day moving average is $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.