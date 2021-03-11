$759.56 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce $759.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.07 million and the highest is $770.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $704.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 108,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,862. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

