$77.28 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report $77.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.83 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $65.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $404.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.60 million to $410.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $455.56 million, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $472.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 45,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $635.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

