$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.20 million and the lowest is $92.67 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $88.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $388.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.46 million to $394.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $432.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $138.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,370. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.