AAX Token (AAB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,128.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One AAX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $27,128.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00051990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00700995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00036158 BTC.

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange

