Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 817,141 shares of company stock worth $1,995,506. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Analyst Recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

