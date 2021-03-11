Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of ANF opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

