Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AEF)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile
