Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Mar 11th, 2021

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,833. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

