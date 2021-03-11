ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

ABM opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,365.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Separately, CL King increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.