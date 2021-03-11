ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, CL King raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

ABM Industries stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,535.23 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ABM Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,302 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 117,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

