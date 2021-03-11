Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Acacia Communications by 199.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Acacia Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acacia Communications by 263.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIA. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

In other Acacia Communications news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,604. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

