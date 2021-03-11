Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACCA opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Acacia Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

