Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 2,244,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,454,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

