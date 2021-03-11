Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 2,244,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,454,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.
In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052 in the last ninety days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
