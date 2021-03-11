Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as high as $58.27 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 13317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 896,015 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

