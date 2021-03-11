ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $104,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,059,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,205,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.