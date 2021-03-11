Accenture (ACN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACN opened at $257.14 on Thursday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.96. The company has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

