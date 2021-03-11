Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 499,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

FAST traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,996. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

