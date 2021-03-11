Accredited Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. 1,254,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,435,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

