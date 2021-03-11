ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 16th (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

ACON S2 Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 16th. ACON S2 Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ACON S2 Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWOU opened at $10.31 on Thursday. ACON S2 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,509,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $959,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,516,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,505,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,530,000.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.