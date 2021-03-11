Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $21.01 on Monday. Adagene has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

