AdEx Network Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $109.51 million and $16.87 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00051974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.76 or 0.00713014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00027682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,791,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,649,257 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

