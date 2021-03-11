ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of ADTN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,285. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $848.33 million, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

