Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of ADVM opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

