Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,773 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GOOD opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

