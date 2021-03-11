Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

