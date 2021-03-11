Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

