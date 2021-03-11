Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 2,210,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,271,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

AMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

