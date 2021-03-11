AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.74 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

