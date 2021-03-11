Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Aflac were worth $29,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

