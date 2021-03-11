AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $111.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

AGCO stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $137.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AGCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

