Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.26. 2,651,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,217,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 167.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Agenus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit