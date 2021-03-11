Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.26. 2,651,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,217,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 167.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Agenus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

