Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

A traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.93. 8,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.90.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

