Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $267.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.55. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

