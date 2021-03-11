Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Trading Up 7.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) were up 7.3% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 114,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 271,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Specifically, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Morad Sbahi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $63,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $234.16 million, a P/E ratio of -102.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

