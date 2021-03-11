Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.47

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $547.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

