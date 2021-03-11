Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,793,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,113,000 after buying an additional 269,218 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 340,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179,370 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 28,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

