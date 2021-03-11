Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.72. 249,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,111. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

