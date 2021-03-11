Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

