Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
