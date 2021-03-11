Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

