Alliance Global Partners Raises Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target to $18.50

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 154.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of PRTH opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $488.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,991,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,368.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

