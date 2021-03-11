Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Radian Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $189,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RDN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

RDN stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

