Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.44 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,240 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.