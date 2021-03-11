Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 61,579 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,579 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Navistar International worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $134,672,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,942,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the third quarter worth $31,766,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP boosted its position in Navistar International by 275.9% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 538,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 395,015 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NAV opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Navistar International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

